Man charged with triple attempted murder to appear in court

Witnesses reported seeing police officers patrolling the area several hours after the incident, which took place in St Helen's Street on March 8 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A man is due to appear in court charged with three counts of attempted murder after a group of pedestrians were allegedly driven at in Ipswich town centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thomas Broughton, 31, of Woodbridge Road, Ipswich is charged with the offences, as well as dangerous driving, after an incident took place in St Helen’s Street during the early hours of Sunday, March 8.

Suffolk police were called to reports that a group of pedestrians had alledgedly been driven at in the street.

The incident was thought to have been linked to an earlier altercation between two groups of men outside the nearby Waterlily pub.

You may also want to watch:

One man, aged in his 40s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, with what was described as life-threatening injuries.

A second man was taken to Ipswich Hospital, where his condition was described as stable, while a third male pedestrian was also injured.

At a hearing at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in March, Broughton entered no plea to the charges.

He was remanded in custody and will now appear at Ipswich Crown Court today (Tuesday, June 16).