E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man charged with triple attempted murder to appear in court

PUBLISHED: 06:30 16 June 2020

Witnesses reported seeing police officers patrolling the area several hours after the incident, which took place in St Helen's Street on March 8 Picture: ARCHANT

Witnesses reported seeing police officers patrolling the area several hours after the incident, which took place in St Helen's Street on March 8 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A man is due to appear in court charged with three counts of attempted murder after a group of pedestrians were allegedly driven at in Ipswich town centre.

Thomas Broughton, 31, of Woodbridge Road, Ipswich is charged with the offences, as well as dangerous driving, after an incident took place in St Helen’s Street during the early hours of Sunday, March 8.

Suffolk police were called to reports that a group of pedestrians had alledgedly been driven at in the street.

The incident was thought to have been linked to an earlier altercation between two groups of men outside the nearby Waterlily pub.

You may also want to watch:

One man, aged in his 40s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, with what was described as life-threatening injuries.

A second man was taken to Ipswich Hospital, where his condition was described as stable, while a third male pedestrian was also injured.

At a hearing at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in March, Broughton entered no plea to the charges.

He was remanded in custody and will now appear at Ipswich Crown Court today (Tuesday, June 16).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Meet the Suffolk Punch foal with a royal connection

Sandy and Tom Walne with Heather and her foal, Roger. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Meet the Suffolk Punch foal with a royal connection

Sandy and Tom Walne with Heather and her foal, Roger. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Power tools, copper pipe and generator among items stolen in workshop burglary

The burglary took place on Mill Road in East Bergholt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Council property investment firm plans supermarket and drive-in investments despite two years of losses

Omron, Opal Drive, Milton Keynes is among the out-of-county property investments made by CIFCO, the commercial property investment arm of Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Pleased to get back to some form of normality’ - verdict as students return to school

Desks in classrooms at Copleston have been spaced out, according to social distancing guidelines. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Coronavirus: How many cases in Suffolk’s prisons?

There have been 12 cases of coronavirus at Highpoint Prison. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man charged with triple attempted murder to appear in court

Witnesses reported seeing police officers patrolling the area several hours after the incident, which took place in St Helen's Street on March 8 Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24