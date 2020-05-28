Sex offender jailed for rape and child abuse images

Thomas Eastwood has been jailed for nine years Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A registered sex offender has been jailed for nine years for a series of sexual offences.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thomas Eastwood, 28, of no fixed address, was arrested in Harwich in January.

It followed an investigation into the alleged abuse between 2006 and 2011, involving one girl in the Tendring district.

Eastwood was charged with three counts of rape and two counts of assault by touching.

He was also charged with one count of possessing a prohibited image of a child, after images depicting child abuse were found on his mobile phone by his offender manager in July 2018.

At Chelmsford Crown Court on March 2, Eastwood admitted all charges.

At the same court on Thursday, May 28, he was sentenced to nine years in prison with a further five on licence.

Detective Constable Roxanne Smith, from the Child Abuse Investigation Team at Essex Police, said: “The victim in this case has displayed unparalleled strength, dignity and bravery throughout the investigative process.

“I would like to pay tribute to her courage and wish her the very best in her life going forward.

“Eastwood will now face a significant period of time behind bars.

“I hope this shows that there is no time limit on justice and I would urge anyone who has been a victim of abuse to come forward and report it, no matter when it took place.

“Please don’t suffer in silence.”