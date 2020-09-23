E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Class told to isolate after coronavirus case confirmed at Suffolk school

PUBLISHED: 13:42 23 September 2020

Thomas Gainsborough School in Great Cornard has confirmed one pupil has tested positive for the coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A class of 32 pupils from Thomas Gainsborough School, in Great Cornard, have been told to self-isolate after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19.

The school confirmed on Wednesday that a student had tested positive for the virus and that measures were being taken to ensure student learning continued.

Wayne Lloyd, headteacher of Thomas Gainsborough School, said: “We can confirm that a student at Thomas Gainsborough School has tested positive for Covid-19.

“In line with government guidance, we have now asked children in one class to isolate for a period of 14 days.

“In total, this applies to 32 students.

“We have been in contact with Public Health England and have been in communication with parents of the students affected by this.

“We look forward to welcoming students back on Monday, October 5.

“We have learned a lot in the last few months about providing remote learning and already have an online learning package to support all our children while they learn from home.”



