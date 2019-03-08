Gallery

In pictures: See school's colourful disco to welcome new year-seven pupils

Thomas Gainsborough School has held a series of activities to welcome new starters to the school Picture: SHANNON CATANACH Shannon Catanach

Starting secondary school can be one of the most daunting times in a young person's life - but these pupils were quite literally having a ball - as they were given a disco to welcome them to Suffolk's Thomas Gainsborough School.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thomas Gainsborough School has held a series of activities to welcome new starters to the school Picture: SHANNON CATANACH Thomas Gainsborough School has held a series of activities to welcome new starters to the school Picture: SHANNON CATANACH

The party, which saw youngsters dress up in wacky costumes, was part of a series of events at the school in Great Cornard to help pupils make the potentially tricky transition from primary to secondary.

It was put in place by headteacher Wayne Lloyd when TGS changed from being an upper school to also taking years seven and eight, as he "recognised the need for a more robust transition process".

Thomas Gainsborough School has held a series of activities to welcome new starters to the school Picture: SHANNON CATANACH Thomas Gainsborough School has held a series of activities to welcome new starters to the school Picture: SHANNON CATANACH

Mr Lloyd writes to every student beforehand to welcome them and send a transition booklet with vital information about life at TGS, as well as even sending them good luck wishes before their SATs exams.

Thomas Gainsborough School has held a series of activities to welcome new starters to the school Picture: SHANNON CATANACH Thomas Gainsborough School has held a series of activities to welcome new starters to the school Picture: SHANNON CATANACH

Teachers also meet every parent and child individually at their primary school to get to know them, discuss any concerns and determine which learning "pathway" they want to take - broad, STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths), grammar or access.

There is then a "transition week" before the summer holidays, designed to make sure youngsters "have the complete experience of life at our school" before starting in September.

Thomas Gainsborough School has held a series of activities to welcome new starters to the school Picture: MARCELLE CLAXTON Thomas Gainsborough School has held a series of activities to welcome new starters to the school Picture: MARCELLE CLAXTON

That includes them taking part in lessons, sports, attending a concert and going to the end of year assembly.

Thomas Gainsborough School has held a series of activities to welcome new starters to the school Picture: MARCELLE CLAXTON Thomas Gainsborough School has held a series of activities to welcome new starters to the school Picture: MARCELLE CLAXTON

"The last part of the transition process is on the first day of term in September when year-seven come back to school a day earlier than other students to enable reorientation and of course it culminates with the year-seven welcome disco organised by the Friends of TGS," a spokesman from the school said.

Thomas Gainsborough School has held a series of activities to welcome new starters to the school Picture: MARCELLE CLAXTON Thomas Gainsborough School has held a series of activities to welcome new starters to the school Picture: MARCELLE CLAXTON

Thomas Gainsborough School has held a series of activities to welcome new starters to the school Picture: MARCELLE CLAXTON Thomas Gainsborough School has held a series of activities to welcome new starters to the school Picture: MARCELLE CLAXTON

Thomas Gainsborough School has held a series of activities to welcome new starters to the school Picture: MARCELLE CLAXTON Thomas Gainsborough School has held a series of activities to welcome new starters to the school Picture: MARCELLE CLAXTON

You may also want to watch: