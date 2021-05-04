Meet the green-fingered 11-year-old with a passion for growing plants

Published: 4:00 PM May 4, 2021

11-year-old Thomas Green has set up his own plant stall outside his Long Melford home - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

He may be just 11 years old, but Thomas Green has proved you're never too young to live the Good Life - by growing a flourishing plant stall in his front yard.

While most boys of his age are playing football or computer games, the aptly-named Long Melford youngster can be found getting his hands dirty planting flowers and vegetables in his Clopton Drive garden.

Thomas Green says: 'When you get your hands in the soil and grow plants, it just feels good' - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Having sowed his first seeds last year, the budding entrepreneur has boosted his pocket money with a tidy sum from a little plant stall set up outside his home.

And the Long Melford Primary School pupil's handiwork has blossomed so much, he has been invited to design a garden at his village's cricket pitch - and has set up his own YouTube channel, all about plants.

Mum Katie Green said Thomas was "quite an inspirational young lad" who has shown his elders a thing or two about the importance of nature.

Thomas Green tending to his vegetable seedlings outside his house - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"He's absolutely loved gardens since he was tiny," she said of Thomas, who likes to grow rosemary, lavender and phlomis.

"He loves days out in gardens and he's just fascinated by the lives of plants.

"He is not your typical rough and tumble boy. He really appreciates nature and he appreciates things other boys just don't get.

Thomas Green's mum Katie said: 'He's absolutely loved gardens since he was tiny' - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"He loves the whole concept of having this magical, open space. He is quite interested in science and the fact that plants are going to be important in his and other children's future."

Mrs Green said Thomas and his family have been "overwhelmed" by the support from other villagers, who have widely shared his efforts on Facebook.

"I think people have been happy that there's a young boy who has been doing something positive," she said.

"They've been very inspired by his entrepreneurship.

"He's worked hard - he had to start this last year and he had to wait over winter before he saw any return.

"It shows he's got staying power.

"We're immensely proud of him. It gives him something to do and he's putting something positive back into the community.

"Hopefully, he will inspire others too."

Thomas Green dreams of becoming a horticulturalist in the future - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Asked why he loves plants so much, Thomas - who sells small pots for 50p and large pots for £3 - said: "Because they help the environment and that’s a big part of my future.

"They are great decoration - you can have them inside or outside and they provide our food too which is really important.

"People should like gardening because it gets you active and gets you fresh air.

"You can do it in your own garden or in the community. When you get your hands in the soil and grow plants, it just feels good.

"I’m really happy to be invited to do the cricket pitch sign garden, especially as loads of people walk past it every day.

Long Melford's Thomas Green has been invited to design a garden at his village's cricket pitch - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"It's going to look amazing and it’s going to make people happy."