E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man sexually assaulted woman sleeping on sofa

PUBLISHED: 19:01 25 August 2020

Thomas Lewis, 28, of School Avenue, Elmswell denied assaulting the woman by penetration in June 2017 but was found guilty after a four-day trial at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thomas Lewis, 28, of School Avenue, Elmswell denied assaulting the woman by penetration in June 2017 but was found guilty after a four-day trial at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A Suffolk man accused of sexually assaulting a woman after they “crashed out” on a sofa following a night out has been jailed for 30 months.

Following his arrest, Thomas Lewis said he had been attracted to the woman and had started massaging her after waking up on a sofa alongside her.

Lewis told officers the woman responded by moving towards him after he touched her bottom and he was sure she was awake.

He said that when he touched her between the legs, she had grabbed his hand and moved it away and he had stopped what he was doing.

“I realised what I was doing was wrong as my girlfriend was upstairs,” he said.

Lewis, 28, of School Avenue, Elmswell denied assaulting the woman by penetration in June 2017 but was found guilty after a four-day trial at Ipswich Crown Court in January.

Sentencing had been adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

In addition to being jailed, Lewis was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for ten years.

You may also want to watch:

During Lewis’s trial, the court heard that the woman woke up on a sofa following a night out in Stowmarket to find Lewis touching her between her legs.

She told police she had “frozen” when she felt Lewis touching her.

The assault ended when Lewis received a call on his mobile phone from his girlfriend who was asleep upstairs, said Edward Renvoize, prosecuting.

The victim had phoned a friend and asked her to pick her up and she had later contacted the police.

The court heard that the victim had planned to sleep on a sofa at a house Lewis shared with his partner after a night out in Stowmarket.

Lewis had fallen asleep on the sofa and when the woman couldn’t wake him she had fallen asleep on the other end of the sofa.

Lewis told police he had fallen asleep on the sofa and had woken up at 6am and seen the woman curled up on the sofa in her pyjamas.

He said he had caressed her back and bottom quite firmly and she had moved closer to him.

He said she hadn’t opened her eyes or said anything during the incident and he had stopped touching her when she took hold of his hand and pushed it away.

Lewis told police he had then received a call on his mobile phone from his partner who was upstairs and had gone to their bedroom and had sex with her.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Matchday Recap: Four goals in five minutes during crazy spell as Hammers win Portman Road clash

Aaron Drinan and Freddie Sears look to slow the progress of Andriy Yarmolenko. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Matchday Recap: Four goals in five minutes during crazy spell as Hammers win Portman Road clash

Aaron Drinan and Freddie Sears look to slow the progress of Andriy Yarmolenko. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Car collides with three men on bikes in ‘targeted’ attack leaving one in serious condition

Forensics teams and officers are attending the scene in Ipswich Road, Colchester, today after a 'targeted' incident last night (stock photo). PICTURE: ARCHANT

‘Large group’ seen throwing stones at cars before crash

Lowestoft Road in Carlton Colville. Picture: Google Images

How one Martlesham crafter creates nature-inspired jewellery

A small scallop shell crafted from silver clay, adorned with a freshwater pearl Picture: Sue Studd

Man sexually assaulted woman sleeping on sofa

Thomas Lewis, 28, of School Avenue, Elmswell denied assaulting the woman by penetration in June 2017 but was found guilty after a four-day trial at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN