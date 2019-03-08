E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Support for Sutton Hoo burial ship campaign

PUBLISHED: 18:01 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:01 17 September 2019

Archeologist Tom Lucking has backed the #makeshiphappen campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man who has unearthed ancient Saxon treasure during heritage digs has back a campaign to build a full size replica of the Sutton Hoo burial ship.

Archeologist Tom Lucking discovered buried Anglo-Saxon treasure himself in 2014 and again in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNArcheologist Tom Lucking discovered buried Anglo-Saxon treasure himself in 2014 and again in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thomas Lucking was a student at the University of East Anglia when he made his first discovery unearthing a pendant in Winfarthing, Norfolk dating back to AD630 and valued at £145,000.

In May, Mr Lucking struck gold again by digging up a 800-year-old brooch in Wymondham, Norfolk.

He is now lending his backing to the #makeshiphappen project in the hope of seeing her sail along the River Deben once again and said: "This is the biggest and most exciting experimental archaeology project we have ever had in Britain.

"By reconstructing the ship, we'll be able to learn so much more than we can from the original dig."

For more information, visit www.makeshiphappen.co.uk

