Suffolk high school declared 'world class' after students' achievements

Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham have been recognised as 'world class' Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Archant 2020

A Suffolk high school is celebrating joining an exclusive club after it received 'world class' accreditation in a scheme linked to the University of Cambridge.

. Jade Bishop, Tom Alexander, Bea Trott and headteacher Phil Hurst with the school's award Picture: SONYA DUNCAN . Jade Bishop, Tom Alexander, Bea Trott and headteacher Phil Hurst with the school's award Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Framlingham's Thomas Mills High School - where Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran studied - has been awarded the World Class Schools Quality Mark due to its strong results and student ethos.

Thomas Mills was one of just 17 non-selective state secondary schools nationwide to receive the mark in 2019.

Headteacher Phil Hurst said: "The school community were delighted to receive the news that we had been successful with the World Class Schools Accreditation.

"The students were amazing ambassadors throughout the process and have rightly been described as world class."

Staff and students at Thomas Mills pose with their award Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Staff and students at Thomas Mills pose with their award Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The World Class Schools accreditation is awarded yearly to schools that meet a range of criteria, including being independently endorsed and developing students in "ground-breaking" ways.

Nominated schools also have to have an 'outstanding' rating from education watchdog Ofsted.

Mr Hurst said Thomas Mills went through a rigorous process in the successful attempt to achieve the award, which included an assessment day in Reading.

The accreditation comes after Ofsted rated the school 'outstanding' Picture: SONYA DUNCAN The accreditation comes after Ofsted rated the school 'outstanding' Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The school, which educates more than 1,100 students, were officially presented with the accreditation in a ceremony at the University of Cambridge's Lady Mitchell Hall.

Cambridge lecturers and staff also delivered a series of workshops and talks to the students in the ceremony.

Thomas Mills' accreditation coincides with the school's 40h anniversary, and it joins The Ashley School in Lowestoft and Churchill School in Haverhill as Suffolk institutions with the award.

Being recognised as world class brings a wealth of benefits - including access to exclusive partnerships and student work experience opportunities.

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran is a former of student of Thomas Mills High School Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran is a former of student of Thomas Mills High School Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Mr Hurst added: "This is a wonderful stepping stone to ensure that the school moves to the next level.

"I would like to thank the pupils and staff that worked on this award. It's their achievement and I am so privileged to work with the best group of pupils and staff.

"It's a real team effort and it's wonderful that the school's achievements have been recognised."