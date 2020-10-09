E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Burglar who stole instant coffee and cigarettes jailed

PUBLISHED: 18:08 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:08 09 October 2020

Thomas Moore was jailed for 16 weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A burglar who stole instant coffee and cigarettes from convenience stores in Ipswich has been jailed.

Thomas Moore appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday in connection with thefts from two stores.

The first incident happened shortly before 8pm on Monday, September 14 at the Co-op in Sheldrake Drive, where a man entered the store and left without paying for instant coffee.

At around 1am the following day, a number of cigarettes were stolen from McColl’s in Stoke Park Drive.

Moore was arrested in connection with the burglaries on Tuesday and taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning before he was charged.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks in jail for burglary and was given a week to run concurrently for theft.

Moore was also ordered to pay £445.76 in compensation costs in relation to the burglary and a further £23 in compensation in relation to the theft.

