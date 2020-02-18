Trio charged with £10k Scout hut burglary

The 2nd Beccles Scout Group hut where £10,000 of equipment was stolen Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY Archant

Two men and a teenage girl have appeared in court to answer burglary charges after more than £10,000 of archery and camping equipment was stolen from a Suffolk Scout hut.

Thomas Morton, Kyle Seago and a 16-year-old girl, who can not be identified because of her age, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, charged with stealing archery bows, arrows and casings, along with seven tents, worth a total of about £10,400 from the 2nd Beccles Scout Group headquarters.

Morton, 22, of Beccles, who is serving a three-year prison sentence for possession with intent to supply drugs, admitted burgling the Scout hut in August 2018.

He was remanded in custody until a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on March 17.

Seago, 21, of The Uplands, Worlingham, and the 16-year-old girl, from Beccles, denied the offence and were released on unconditional bail until the same date.