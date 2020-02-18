E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Trio charged with £10k Scout hut burglary

18 February, 2020 - 19:00
The 2nd Beccles Scout Group hut where £10,000 of equipment was stolen Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

The 2nd Beccles Scout Group hut where £10,000 of equipment was stolen Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Archant

Two men and a teenage girl have appeared in court to answer burglary charges after more than £10,000 of archery and camping equipment was stolen from a Suffolk Scout hut.

Thomas Morton, Kyle Seago and a 16-year-old girl, who can not be identified because of her age, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, charged with stealing archery bows, arrows and casings, along with seven tents, worth a total of about £10,400 from the 2nd Beccles Scout Group headquarters.

Morton, 22, of Beccles, who is serving a three-year prison sentence for possession with intent to supply drugs, admitted burgling the Scout hut in August 2018.

He was remanded in custody until a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on March 17.

Seago, 21, of The Uplands, Worlingham, and the 16-year-old girl, from Beccles, denied the offence and were released on unconditional bail until the same date.

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

Man seriously hurt in crash involving two cars and a tree

The air ambulance has landed nearby Picture: GILES WATLING

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Did you see the ‘meteor’ above Suffolk last night?

Did you spot the 'meteorite' above Suffolk? (file image) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

Man seriously hurt in crash involving two cars and a tree

The air ambulance has landed nearby Picture: GILES WATLING

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Did you see the ‘meteor’ above Suffolk last night?

Did you spot the 'meteorite' above Suffolk? (file image) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Severe delays on A14 after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Trio charged with £10k Scout hut burglary

The 2nd Beccles Scout Group hut where £10,000 of equipment was stolen Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Dramatic picture shows car engulfed in flames as police investigate arson

Dramatic picture captures car on fire in Halstead. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Suffolk magistrates’ fines for fare-dodgers lowest in the region

Greater Anglia has taken nearly 1,400 people to court for fare dodging in two months. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Colchester chosen over Ipswich for new £30million hospital treatment centre

An artist's impression of what the new orthopaedic centre will look like in Colchester. Picture: ESNEFT
Drive 24