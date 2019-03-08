Beggar banned from Colchester town centre admits breaching order
PUBLISHED: 15:11 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:11 02 April 2019
Archant
A beggar who was banned from entering Colchester town centre has received a suspended sentence for breaching the order.
Thomas Roy, 51, of Montgomery Close, received a six month suspended sentence after pleading guilty before magistrates on March 29.
The breach came after Roy, who is not homeless, was seen begging on South Street on March 28.
Sergeant Martin Willsher said: “My officers take reports of re-offending in Colchester town centre very seriously and we ensure that we act on intelligence that comes in from members of the public.
“We will continue our hard work with partners as part of the Colchester Town Centre Action plan to keep our town centre a safe place for residents, tourists and people who work here.”
