Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Beggar banned from Colchester town centre admits breaching order

PUBLISHED: 15:11 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:11 02 April 2019

Thomas Roy 51, of Montgomery Close, Colchester, is banned from entering Colchester town centre except for medical, legal or professional-related matters Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Thomas Roy 51, of Montgomery Close, Colchester, is banned from entering Colchester town centre except for medical, legal or professional-related matters Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A beggar who was banned from entering Colchester town centre has received a suspended sentence for breaching the order.

Thomas Roy, 51, of Montgomery Close, received a six month suspended sentence after pleading guilty before magistrates on March 29.

The breach came after Roy, who is not homeless, was seen begging on South Street on March 28.

Sergeant Martin Willsher said: “My officers take reports of re-offending in Colchester town centre very seriously and we ensure that we act on intelligence that comes in from members of the public.

“We will continue our hard work with partners as part of the Colchester Town Centre Action plan to keep our town centre a safe place for residents, tourists and people who work here.”

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram has announced its closure.

Ipswich game at Bolton in doubt as Wanderers matchday staff reportedly threaten strike

Bolton Wanderers once again face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill on Wednesday. Photo: PA

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram has announced its closure.

Ipswich game at Bolton in doubt as Wanderers matchday staff reportedly threaten strike

Bolton Wanderers once again face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill on Wednesday. Photo: PA

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram has announced its closure.

Beggar banned from Colchester town centre admits breaching order

Thomas Roy 51, of Montgomery Close, Colchester, is banned from entering Colchester town centre except for medical, legal or professional-related matters Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Store closures likely following Bonmarche takeover

The takeover of Bonmarche could lead to store closure and job losses.

Town’s game at Bolton could be cancelled or played behind closed doors as Wanderers denied safety certificate

Bolton Wanderers once again face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill on Wednesday. Photo: PA

‘I’m not sure what the players think striking will achieve’ – Bolton chairman criticises own players ahead of Ipswich clash

Bolton Wanderers fans protest against chairman and majority stakeholder Ken Anderson. Ipswich Town are due to play at Bolton on Saturday. Picture: PA SPORT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists