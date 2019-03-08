Beggar banned from Colchester town centre admits breaching order

Thomas Roy 51, of Montgomery Close, Colchester, is banned from entering Colchester town centre except for medical, legal or professional-related matters Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A beggar who was banned from entering Colchester town centre has received a suspended sentence for breaching the order.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thomas Roy, 51, of Montgomery Close, received a six month suspended sentence after pleading guilty before magistrates on March 29.

The breach came after Roy, who is not homeless, was seen begging on South Street on March 28.

Sergeant Martin Willsher said: “My officers take reports of re-offending in Colchester town centre very seriously and we ensure that we act on intelligence that comes in from members of the public.

“We will continue our hard work with partners as part of the Colchester Town Centre Action plan to keep our town centre a safe place for residents, tourists and people who work here.”