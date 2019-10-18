Subaru Impreza driver clocked at 90mph in 50mph zone

A speeding driver has admitted travelling at 90mph through a 50mph stretch of the A14 in Suffolk.

Thomas Taylor admitted speeding through the post but was summonsed to court for magistrates to consider disqualification.

The 30-year-old's Subaru Impreza was clocked at 90mph on a laser speed detection device in a temporary 50mph stretch of the A14 at Bury St Edmunds.

Taylor, of Northfield Road, Onehouse, near Stowmarket, appeared before magistrates on Friday with a hitherto clean licence.

Prosecutor Alex Morrison told magistrates Taylor had been travelling too fast for a conditional offer of a fixed penalty to be issued.

Magistrates said they had taken into account Taylor's early admission of guilt for the offence, which took place on the eastbound carriageway of the road at about 9.50pm on June 2.

He was banned from driving for 30 days and fined £600.