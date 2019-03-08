Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Framlingham boy takes on charity swim challenge in memory of uncle

PUBLISHED: 14:16 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:16 20 May 2019

Thomas Underwood swam 1500m in just over an hour Picture: KELLY GOODY

Thomas Underwood swam 1500m in just over an hour Picture: KELLY GOODY

Archant

A Suffolk boy has raised hundreds of pounds for charity in memory of his uncle who died from meningitis.

Kelly and her brother Martyn Picture: KELLY UNDERWOODKelly and her brother Martyn Picture: KELLY UNDERWOOD

Six-year-old Thomas Underwood, from Framlingham, swam 60 lengths, around 1500m, in just 78 minutes to raise £200 for the charity Meningitis now.

He swam the distance in memory of his mum Kelly Goody's brother Martyn who died of meningitis 30 years ago, aged just 15 months old.

"I'm so proud of Thomas," she said. "I swam along with him and at the half way mark I went to give him a congratulations hug and he said: "no mummy, I've not finished yet!

"A few people who were swimming in the lane asked what he was doing and they were all very impressed with his efforts," said Ms Goody.

Thomas Underwood has completed a special charity swim in memory of his uncle Martyn Picture: KELLY GOODYThomas Underwood has completed a special charity swim in memory of his uncle Martyn Picture: KELLY GOODY

You may also want to watch:

"I don't think he quite understands what a great thing he has done but we did talk in the car, coming home from the pool about how the money will help people who have lost a brother or sister to meningitis and how money can help their families that are now sad."

Thomas was the first child in the country to take part in the new fundraising event called Splash Now.

Splash Now is a new initiative being run by Meningitis Now, it has seen the charity is joining forces with the Swim Teachers Association to ask supporters to swim, kick, jump or paddle to raise money that will help raise awareness and provide funds for those living with the impact of meningitis.

"I hope that the new Splash Now events are a success," said Ms Goody, "and that Thomas has done the charity proud as their first swimmer.

"He has certainly done us proud".

Meningitis Now's Community Fundraising Assistant Kat Hollywell said: "Swimming is such a popular way for babies, toddlers and children to have fun, keep fit, and cool down all at the same time, so we thought it would be a great way to also help raise funds," she said.

"It's simple and it's enjoyable and it's open for everyone - whatever their age or ability."

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The first three recipients of the Suffolk Medal

Sally Fogden MBE was one of the driving forces behind the Addington Fund Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What we know so far about the Queen’s Birthday flypast over Suffolk and Essex

Ipswich seen from the Queen's Birthday flypast last year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

First ‘Ipswich in 60’ trains to be launched by Greater Anglia

The first fast trains will be hauled by existing Intercity stock. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The first three recipients of the Suffolk Medal

Sally Fogden MBE was one of the driving forces behind the Addington Fund Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What we know so far about the Queen’s Birthday flypast over Suffolk and Essex

Ipswich seen from the Queen's Birthday flypast last year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

First ‘Ipswich in 60’ trains to be launched by Greater Anglia

The first fast trains will be hauled by existing Intercity stock. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Motorcyclist remains in serious condition after crash

Police were called to the B1077 near Debenham to reports of a serious crash Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jaguars, Range Rovers and BMW X5s driven by ambulance staff on the NHS

A Jaguar XF is named on a list of cars leased by East of England Ambulance Service staff Picture: JAGUAR

Man threatened at knifepoint in Essex

Old Road in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Framlingham woman paid £32,500 in benefits without declariing savings

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Framlingham boy takes on charity swim challenge in memory of uncle

Thomas Underwood swam 1500m in just over an hour Picture: KELLY GOODY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists