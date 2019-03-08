Reckless drug-driver jailed for driving head on at traffic in escape bid

Thomas Wade, 25, of no fixed address, was jailed for 28 months at Chelmsdford Crown Court on June 27 Picture: ESSEX POLICE ESSEX POLICE

A drug driver who recklessly drove head-on at traffic to escape police has been jailed for 28 months.

Thomas Wade, 21, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on June 27 to two years for possession with intent to supply cocaine and four months for dangerous driving, to run consecutively.

On Sunday, June 24, 2018, Wade was stopped by a member of door staff in Colchester town centre, searched and found in possession of a number of phones and seven bags of cocaine. He was arrested and was released under investigation.

At around 12.10am on Friday, July 13, Wade was sitting in his car at the McDonald's car park in Cowdray Avenue, Colchester.

Suspicious he was breaking the law, officers approached Wade's car and he drove off at speed.

Being pursued by police, Wade made dangerous attempts to avoid being stopped and drove the wrong way around roundabouts and towards oncoming vehicles.

He was stopped in Eastwood Drive and a drugs test came back positive to cocaine and cannabis.

A black handled claw hammer were found inside the vehicle.

Investigating officer PC Thomas Raes, of Stanway roads policing unit, said: "Wade was under investigation for drugs offences when he was seen acting suspiciously in a car in Colchester.

"As we approached him, Wade carried out dangerous and reckless manoeuvres to try and avoid arrest. Fortunately, no one came to any harm due to his irresponsible actions.

"Wade was found to be over the drug drive limit and had a dangerous weapon in his car."

Wade also received two months for possession of an offensive weapon and one month for failing to attend a drug referral appointment, to run concurrently.

He was disqualified from driving for 26 months and the seized drugs will be destroyed.