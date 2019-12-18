E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Four dogs' stomachs pumped after tablets hidden in marshmallows near park

PUBLISHED: 13:07 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:07 18 December 2019

Four dogs have reportedly had their stomachs pumped after eating mashmallows filled with tablets hidden in the undergrowth along a popular Suffolk dog walking route. Stock photo. Picture: POJOSLAW/GETTY IMAGES

Archant

Four dogs have had their stomachs pumped after eating marshmallows filled with unknown tablets, hidden along a popular dog walking path in a Suffolk village.

Officers were called about 5pm yesterday (Tuesday, December 17) to reports of chocolate-covered marshmallows located near to Clint Road, leading to public open spaces in the village of Thorndon, near Eye.

A member of the public had found a number of the treats on the ground which contained pharmaceutical-type capsules.

At this time it is not known what the substance inside the capsules was.

Suffolk Constabulary officers understand that some of these had been eaten by four pet dogs who required their stomachs to be pumped out at a veterinary surgery.

The dogs are now recovering.

A spokesman said: "Officers have attended the area and removed a number of the offending items.

"While inquiries continue into the circumstances of the incident, officers suggest that dogs are kept on a lead and that dog owners remain vigilant to prevent their pets from eating unknown items.

"Anybody whose dog has been affected are asked to submit a crime report via our website.

"Police are appealing for witnesses or anybody who has any information or saw anything suspicious to get in touch quoting CAD reference 299 of December 17."

