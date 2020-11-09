E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man conducting ‘indecent act’ asked 12-year-old to undress

PUBLISHED: 15:54 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:15 09 November 2020

A man carrying out an 'indecent act' asked a 12-year-old girl to take off her top as she ran past in Stowupland, prompting a police investigation. Stock picture. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man conducting an “indecent act” asked a 12-year-old girl to take her top off as she ran past him in Stowupland.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place at about 11.50am on Wednesday, November 4 in a field near to Thorney Green Road.

The 12-year-old girl was on a run when she saw a man conducting an indecent act.

When he saw the child, he asked her to take off her top - causing her alarm and distress.

She ran home to report the incident to her mother. The man did not follow her.

The suspect was described as in his late 40s, of a large build, with a grey beard that was described as “scruffy”.

He was wearing a blue shirt with stains on.

Anyone who knows who was responsible, or saw any suspicious activity in the area at the time, should contact Stowmarket police, quoting crime number 37/64055/20.

Those with information should call 101 or visit this website.

