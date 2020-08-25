Houses left without power overnight after serious road accident
PUBLISHED: 06:37 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 06:37 25 August 2020
Houses in Thorpe Le Soken have been left without power since late last night after a serious collision on a country road.
Essex Police were called to Landmere Road, B1414, shortly before 11.30pm last night (Monday, August 24) tweeting that the road was closed and that it was likely to remain so for a while longer.
They added that UK Power Networks were on the scene and some houses would be without electricity until the scene was safe.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
Then, at around 5.30am this morning the police tweeted the road had been cleared and UK Power Networks were on the scene to get power restored to the area.
According to the live power cut on the UK Power Networks website, it is expected to be restored between 6.30am and 7.30am.
