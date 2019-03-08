Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Options revealed to keep vulnerable Suffolk coastal village safe from flooding by North Sea

PUBLISHED: 16:30 02 August 2019

The fragile cliffs at Thorpeness Picture: MIKE PAGE

The fragile cliffs at Thorpeness Picture: MIKE PAGE

Archant

Residents living close to the eroding shoreline want a plan that provides protection to property north of the Headlands to 2060.

Following a series of extreme and unforeseen weather conditions in recent years, the current defences have been broken apart by the waves.

Consultants Mott MacDonald (MML) have assessed six options for the village - ranging from pumping ashore shingle replenishment material to building a 250 metre long artificial reef costing more than £3m.

However, they have already ruled out the reef due to expense, a 329m steel sheet piled wall because it could be dangerous and unsightly as beach levels lower, and also a large rock beach due to environmental impact.

What are the options?

● Beach replenishment over around 400m of coast, cost £1.24m;

● A small low-level rock reinforcement at the base of the cliffs for 366m, cost £1.1m;

● Medium, low-level rock reinforcement over 391m, cost £1.49m.

What happens next?

You may also want to watch:

Following the public feedback, East Suffolk Council will work with other agencies to put together a partnership funding package.

The council said involving people who live, work on and visit the coast is important in ensuring people are aware of, understand and can see that their views have been taken into consideration about the future management of an area valued by them.

A spokesman said: "Our approach is to work with groups of local people to seek their help, local knowledge and comments ahead of sharing information with the wider community."

Experts say the Thorpeness shoreline is "relatively stable" compared with other parts of Suffolk's coastline.

The long-term average coastal erosion rates are low - about a quarter of a metre a year - and the general trend is for periods of minor change to be interrupted by spikes in erosion rates, such as large storms like the 2013 one which exposed the geobag defences and significantly lowered beach levels.

Consultation is now under way and runs until September 30. Drop-in sessions are taking place at Thorpeness Hotel and Golf Club on Friday, August 9, 5.30pm - 8.30pm and Saturday, August 10, 10am - 12.30pm.

Full details are available online at the East Suffolk Council consultation port

The report includes possible management options, design, costs, funding information and timescales. The report content and its recommendations will be revised based upon feedback from the community. Key statutory consultees include: Natural England, Suffolk Coast & Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the Environment Agency and Suffolk County Council.

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenager facing jail for carrying knives onto railway station platform

Bury St Edmunds railway station platform Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN

Police investigate racist graffiti on Suffolk village road signs

Racist graffiti was written on road signs in Hollesley Picture: SIMON PARKER

Laws branded ‘toothless’ amid huge decline in Trading Standards prosecutions

Trading Standards took part in a recent multiagency operation in Felixstowe Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Body found in search for missing man Brian Nunn

Brian Nunn went missing from home on Friday, July 19 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Players to watch, ins and outs and expectations – here’s your guide to every League One team this season

Jack Ross and Sunderland are the favourites to win League One, with Pompey second and Ipswich Town third. Picture: PA SPORT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists