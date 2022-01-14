News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stunning cairn returns to village beach

person

Toby Lown

Published: 5:04 PM January 14, 2022
Thorpness cairn

Matthew Bayes, and his son, came across the cairn on a stroll along the beach. - Credit: Matthew Bayes

A traditional stone structure, known as a cairn, has appeared on a beach in Thorpness.

Matthew Bayes was on a walk with his son when he stumbled across the cairn.

Thorpness cairn

Little is known about the origin of this particular cairn. - Credit: Matthew Bayes

He said: "We saw the stones from a distance whilst taking a stroll on the beach, something that's become regular exercise whilst I recover from numerous back operations. My son has autism and the beach keeps us both calm."

Thorpness cairn

Thorpness has seen a cairn on the beach previously - Credit: Matthew Bayes

This is not the first time a cairn has made its way to the Suffolk village, however, little is known about the origin of this particular structure.

Thorpness cairn

The cairn drenched in winter sunshine. - Credit: Matthew Bayes

Cairns have been used in modern times as landmarks but in history they have also been used as burial monuments, for ceremonial purposes as well as for use in ancient astronomy.  

Thorpness cairn

Matthew and his son walk along the beach regularly - Credit: Matthew Bayes



Suffolk
East Suffolk News

