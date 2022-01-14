Stunning cairn returns to village beach

Matthew Bayes, and his son, came across the cairn on a stroll along the beach. - Credit: Matthew Bayes

A traditional stone structure, known as a cairn, has appeared on a beach in Thorpness.

Matthew Bayes was on a walk with his son when he stumbled across the cairn.

He said: "We saw the stones from a distance whilst taking a stroll on the beach, something that's become regular exercise whilst I recover from numerous back operations. My son has autism and the beach keeps us both calm."

This is not the first time a cairn has made its way to the Suffolk village, however, little is known about the origin of this particular structure.

Cairns have been used in modern times as landmarks but in history they have also been used as burial monuments, for ceremonial purposes as well as for use in ancient astronomy.

