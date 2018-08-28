A stalker and an extended sentence in this week’s court round-up

A stalker was jailed this week for 20 months and a man who was already convicted was found with a sharpened weapon his jail cell.

A Colchester man was jailed for a year and eight months for sexual assault and stalking.

Samuel Apenteng, 33, of Bardsley Close, Colchester, was found guilty of sexual assault, two counts of stalking and stalking involving the fear of violence. Apenteng stalked one woman for three months and then sexually assaulted her, he would often comment on her appearance and clothing, making her feel uncomfortable and distressed. Police said Apenteng would pull open her legs and touch her as she sat on the bus.

A criminal who was already facing jail time has had his sentence extended after being found with a weapon.

Thomas Dale, 20, who is serving a 10 and a half year sentence, had his cell searched after inmates had tipped off prison officers that he had a weapon.

Dale immediately handed the weapon over to staff - it was a sharpened metal rod with a handle. The 20-year-old had previous convictions for violence, including robbery, and was serving a sentence for aggravated burglary and causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Dale was given a further nine months on his jail sentence for the possession of the weapon.