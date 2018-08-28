Partly Cloudy

A stalker and an extended sentence in this week’s court round-up

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 November 2018

Samuel Apenteng will now spend 20 months behind bars due to stalking and sexual assult. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Samuel Apenteng will now spend 20 months behind bars due to stalking and sexual assult. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A stalker was jailed this week for 20 months and a man who was already convicted was found with a sharpened weapon his jail cell.

Thomas Dale has had his sentence extended. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICEThomas Dale has had his sentence extended. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A Colchester man was jailed for a year and eight months for sexual assault and stalking.

Samuel Apenteng, 33, of Bardsley Close, Colchester, was found guilty of sexual assault, two counts of stalking and stalking involving the fear of violence. Apenteng stalked one woman for three months and then sexually assaulted her, he would often comment on her appearance and clothing, making her feel uncomfortable and distressed. Police said Apenteng would pull open her legs and touch her as she sat on the bus.

A criminal who was already facing jail time has had his sentence extended after being found with a weapon.

This picture of Samuel Apenteng was used in an appeal by Essex Police Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Thomas Dale, 20, who is serving a 10 and a half year sentence, had his cell searched after inmates had tipped off prison officers that he had a weapon.

Dale immediately handed the weapon over to staff - it was a sharpened metal rod with a handle. The 20-year-old had previous convictions for violence, including robbery, and was serving a sentence for aggravated burglary and causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Dale was given a further nine months on his jail sentence for the possession of the weapon.

Griff Rhys Jones invites Oliver to meet his alpacas at his Suffolk home

16:00 Dominic Moffitt
Griff Rhys Jones showing off his Alpacas Picture: MICHAEL JARVIS

Celebrity writer and comedian Griff Rhys Jones gave one boy a very special day as he invited him to his Suffolk home to meet his alpacas.

Updated Fry-up? ‘Van of meat’ ablaze on main road

14:01 Dominic Moffitt
The A143 running past the village of Wattisfield Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services were called to the A143 where a Ford Transit van was on fire.

Man in his 70s in critical condition after being assaulted in Bury St Edmunds

13:57 Katy Sandalls
Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 70s is in Addenbrookes Hospital with life-threatening injuries after being punched in the head in Bury St Edmunds this morning.

Blaze tackled on caravan site

40 minutes ago Mark Boggis
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service in Lowestoft tackled the caravan blaze in Kessingland. Picture: Nick Butcher

A stretch of road was temporarily closed to northbound traffic as firefighters dealt with a caravan blaze.

Suffolk cottage among most ‘instagrammable’ in the country

12:10 Sophie Barnett
Hex Cottage Picture: SNAPTRIP

A gingerbread cottage tucked away in Suffolk with its own meadows has been ranked one of the top spots to shoot the perfect Instagram snap.

Updated Road reopened after Aldi lorry and car collide

16:45 Dominic Moffitt
The Aldi lorry and car appear to be stuck in the narrow street Picture: PAUL MORETON

A large supermarket delivery lorry has collided with a car in Suffolk.

