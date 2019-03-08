Gallery

See pictures from popular Henham Steam Rally

The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Thousands of people enjoyed exciting displays, attractions and parades at the 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally over the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The popular two-day event, held at Henham Park, near Southwold, on Saturday and Sunday featured the Xtreme Stunt Team, Nigel Oakley's heavy horses, the Team Spectrum kite display team and steam roller barrel rolling.

There were hundreds of vintage, classic and custom vehicles, working steam engines, live music, the Ken Fox Wall of Death, a vintage fairground, children's entertainment as well as avenues of trade stalls and crafts.

Helen Walker, chairman, said: "Our committee and volunteers have once again worked tirelessly throughout the year to make this event possible and I would like to thank them for all their hard work."

As a charity, the rally raises thousands of pounds each year for local organisations including Wangford and District Community Council, Southwold (Sole Bay) Lions Club and the parochial Church Councils of Sotherton, Wangford cum Henham and Uggeshall.

The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Each year, the rally organisers also donate to additional charities and this year chose the Lowestoft and Waveney Samaritans, the National Trust Dunwich Heath and Beach and Girlguiding Beccles.

The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Natel and Judy Taylor with their grandchildren Jacob and Eviee Pearson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Natel and Judy Taylor with their grandchildren Jacob and Eviee Pearson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Natel Taylor with his engine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Natel Taylor with his engine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jacob Pearson having fun at the rally Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Jacob Pearson having fun at the rally Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eviee Pearson having fun on her Grandads' engine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Eviee Pearson having fun on her Grandads' engine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

David Bilverstone with his Foden Steam Wagon Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN David Bilverstone with his Foden Steam Wagon Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A winner with his trophy in the parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A winner with his trophy in the parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch: