E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

See pictures from popular Henham Steam Rally

PUBLISHED: 18:00 22 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:20 22 September 2019

The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Thousands of people enjoyed exciting displays, attractions and parades at the 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally over the weekend.

The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The popular two-day event, held at Henham Park, near Southwold, on Saturday and Sunday featured the Xtreme Stunt Team, Nigel Oakley's heavy horses, the Team Spectrum kite display team and steam roller barrel rolling.

There were hundreds of vintage, classic and custom vehicles, working steam engines, live music, the Ken Fox Wall of Death, a vintage fairground, children's entertainment as well as avenues of trade stalls and crafts.

Helen Walker, chairman, said: "Our committee and volunteers have once again worked tirelessly throughout the year to make this event possible and I would like to thank them for all their hard work."

As a charity, the rally raises thousands of pounds each year for local organisations including Wangford and District Community Council, Southwold (Sole Bay) Lions Club and the parochial Church Councils of Sotherton, Wangford cum Henham and Uggeshall.

The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Each year, the rally organisers also donate to additional charities and this year chose the Lowestoft and Waveney Samaritans, the National Trust Dunwich Heath and Beach and Girlguiding Beccles.

The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Natel and Judy Taylor with their grandchildren Jacob and Eviee Pearson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNatel and Judy Taylor with their grandchildren Jacob and Eviee Pearson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Natel Taylor with his engine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNatel Taylor with his engine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jacob Pearson having fun at the rally Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJacob Pearson having fun at the rally Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eviee Pearson having fun on her Grandads' engine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNEviee Pearson having fun on her Grandads' engine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

David Bilverstone with his Foden Steam Wagon Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDavid Bilverstone with his Foden Steam Wagon Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A winner with his trophy in the parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNA winner with his trophy in the parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud's Channel 4 Grand Designs team have visited a house in Hartest, west Suffolk Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Fire crews attending huge thatch fire at cottages as smoke fills local roads

Fire crews pumped water from a nearby brook to deal with the fire Picture: ARCHANT

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Westbound A14 reopens following lorry crash closure

The A14 has been closed at Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

This world famous brand’s new tearoom has replaced a Costa Coffee in Suffolk

The new Tiptree Tearoom in Southwold Picture: Mark Sepple

Most Read

Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud's Channel 4 Grand Designs team have visited a house in Hartest, west Suffolk Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Fire crews attending huge thatch fire at cottages as smoke fills local roads

Fire crews pumped water from a nearby brook to deal with the fire Picture: ARCHANT

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Westbound A14 reopens following lorry crash closure

The A14 has been closed at Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

This world famous brand’s new tearoom has replaced a Costa Coffee in Suffolk

The new Tiptree Tearoom in Southwold Picture: Mark Sepple

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘It completely broke me’ – Stalking victim’s harrowing story after ex jailed

Adrian Matthews, 43, of De Grey Road, Colchester, was jailed for more than two years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Huge fire breaks out in village

Firefighters have been called to a blaze in Tannington, near Framlingham Picture: RACHEL EDGE

See pictures from popular Henham Steam Rally

The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: All the best pictures and video from the Great East Run

Joanne Steed, Clare Cansdale, Sam Beer and John Steed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘They are not only my clean sheets’ – Holy on his club-record equalling run

Ipswich Town keeper Tomas Holy has kept five successive league clean sheets. Photo: Ross Halls
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists