Visitors flock to enjoy a Taste of Sudbury
PUBLISHED: 17:16 09 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:21 09 June 2019
Thousands of hungry visitors enjoyed a Taste of Sudbury with the return of the annual food festival.
More than 60 stalls filled Market Hill and St Peter's church in the town centre on Sunday June 9, offering a range of top quality food and drink from across the county.
Stall holders reported a roaring trade - Terese Broadbent of Long Melford tea room, who had a stall in Market Hill, said: "It's been brilliant, we've had a fantastic day.
"It's been a really lovely crowd, Sudbury is fantastic at these sort of events."
Sarah Casey, owner of Casey's Cakes of Lavenham who had a stall in St Peter's church, said: "It's been a great event, we've had people of all ages coming through and everyone is clearly enjoying themselves."
Chris and Amanda Poole of Bury St Edmunds were enjoying the event with their four-year-old daughter Ilsa.
Chris said: "We've had a great time, it's really brought the community out. You know it's a good event when you have to keep tapping people on the shoulder to get past."
Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events, which organises Taste of Sudbury, said it had been a great success.
She said: "Because entry is free we don't know how many people have been through but we're pretty sure we've smashed the numbers.
"It's been a fabulous day. It's always a good event in Sudbury and I think it is now a date in the diary for a great family day out."
Justine said Taste of Sudbury had four main sponsors - Hollowtrees Farm, Drage & Tozer opticians, Suffolk Hideaways and Ernest Doe Power - but with the increasing popularity of the event it was becoming harder to keep costs down and more would be needed.
Anyone interested in sponsoring next year can email Justine at Suffolk Market Events.