Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Visitors flock to enjoy a Taste of Sudbury

PUBLISHED: 17:16 09 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:21 09 June 2019

Taste of Sudbury had more than 60 stalls selling foods from around the world Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Taste of Sudbury had more than 60 stalls selling foods from around the world Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Archant

Thousands of hungry visitors enjoyed a Taste of Sudbury with the return of the annual food festival.

Thousands of people visited Sudbury town centre throughout the day for the event Picture; MARK LANGFORDThousands of people visited Sudbury town centre throughout the day for the event Picture; MARK LANGFORD

More than 60 stalls filled Market Hill and St Peter's church in the town centre on Sunday June 9, offering a range of top quality food and drink from across the county.

Stall holders reported a roaring trade - Terese Broadbent of Long Melford tea room, who had a stall in Market Hill, said: "It's been brilliant, we've had a fantastic day.

Terese Broadbent, left, and Tracy Fletcher of Long Melford tea room on their stall in Sudbury's Market Hill Picture: MARK LANGFORDTerese Broadbent, left, and Tracy Fletcher of Long Melford tea room on their stall in Sudbury's Market Hill Picture: MARK LANGFORD

"It's been a really lovely crowd, Sudbury is fantastic at these sort of events."

Sarah Casey, owner of Casey's Cakes of Lavenham who had a stall in St Peter's church, said: "It's been a great event, we've had people of all ages coming through and everyone is clearly enjoying themselves."

Ilsa Poole, aged four, of Bury St Edmunds, enjoys an ice cream at Taste of Sudbury Picture: MARK LANGFORDIlsa Poole, aged four, of Bury St Edmunds, enjoys an ice cream at Taste of Sudbury Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Chris and Amanda Poole of Bury St Edmunds were enjoying the event with their four-year-old daughter Ilsa.

Chris said: "We've had a great time, it's really brought the community out. You know it's a good event when you have to keep tapping people on the shoulder to get past."

Sarah Casey of Casey's Cakes in Lavenham on her stall inside St Peter's church Picture: MARK LANGFORDSarah Casey of Casey's Cakes in Lavenham on her stall inside St Peter's church Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events, which organises Taste of Sudbury, said it had been a great success.

She said: "Because entry is free we don't know how many people have been through but we're pretty sure we've smashed the numbers.

Adam Read, left, and Kelly Read with daughters Grace and Ava, and Anita's parents Anita Clarke and Tim Clarke, all from Sudbury, enjoy the festival Picture: MARK LANGFORDAdam Read, left, and Kelly Read with daughters Grace and Ava, and Anita's parents Anita Clarke and Tim Clarke, all from Sudbury, enjoy the festival Picture: MARK LANGFORD

"It's been a fabulous day. It's always a good event in Sudbury and I think it is now a date in the diary for a great family day out."

Justine said Taste of Sudbury had four main sponsors - Hollowtrees Farm, Drage & Tozer opticians, Suffolk Hideaways and Ernest Doe Power - but with the increasing popularity of the event it was becoming harder to keep costs down and more would be needed.

Anyone interested in sponsoring next year can email Justine at Suffolk Market Events.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Police name motorcyclist who has died following crash near Kesgrave

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with versatile Bolton defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Bolton defender Harry Brockbank. Picture: BWFC/TWITTER

‘I think he’s got back to his best... it’s such a shame’ - McCarthy’s praise for injury victim Judge

Mick McCarthy believes Alan Judge is back to his best. Picture: PA

Visitors flock to enjoy a Taste of Sudbury

Taste of Sudbury had more than 60 stalls selling foods from around the world Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Most Read

Police name motorcyclist who has died following crash near Kesgrave

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with versatile Bolton defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Bolton defender Harry Brockbank. Picture: BWFC/TWITTER

‘I think he’s got back to his best... it’s such a shame’ - McCarthy’s praise for injury victim Judge

Mick McCarthy believes Alan Judge is back to his best. Picture: PA

Visitors flock to enjoy a Taste of Sudbury

Taste of Sudbury had more than 60 stalls selling foods from around the world Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police name motorcyclist who has died following crash near Kesgrave

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock launches Tory leadership campaign

Matt Hancock, Conservative MP for West Suffolk Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

‘The junction is dangerous’: Calls for safety improvements after father-of-two crash tragedy

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s airlifted to hospital following border crash involving two cars

An air ambulance was called to a serious crash involving two cars on the Norfolk and Suffolk border. Photo: Norfolk police

Runners in the pink at Race for Life

Hundreds of people ran in memory of their loved ones in the Bury St Edmunds Race for Life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists