Visitors flock to enjoy a Taste of Sudbury

Taste of Sudbury had more than 60 stalls selling foods from around the world Picture: MARK LANGFORD Archant

Thousands of hungry visitors enjoyed a Taste of Sudbury with the return of the annual food festival.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thousands of people visited Sudbury town centre throughout the day for the event Picture; MARK LANGFORD Thousands of people visited Sudbury town centre throughout the day for the event Picture; MARK LANGFORD

More than 60 stalls filled Market Hill and St Peter's church in the town centre on Sunday June 9, offering a range of top quality food and drink from across the county.

Stall holders reported a roaring trade - Terese Broadbent of Long Melford tea room, who had a stall in Market Hill, said: "It's been brilliant, we've had a fantastic day.

Terese Broadbent, left, and Tracy Fletcher of Long Melford tea room on their stall in Sudbury's Market Hill Picture: MARK LANGFORD Terese Broadbent, left, and Tracy Fletcher of Long Melford tea room on their stall in Sudbury's Market Hill Picture: MARK LANGFORD

"It's been a really lovely crowd, Sudbury is fantastic at these sort of events."

Sarah Casey, owner of Casey's Cakes of Lavenham who had a stall in St Peter's church, said: "It's been a great event, we've had people of all ages coming through and everyone is clearly enjoying themselves."

Ilsa Poole, aged four, of Bury St Edmunds, enjoys an ice cream at Taste of Sudbury Picture: MARK LANGFORD Ilsa Poole, aged four, of Bury St Edmunds, enjoys an ice cream at Taste of Sudbury Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Chris and Amanda Poole of Bury St Edmunds were enjoying the event with their four-year-old daughter Ilsa.

Chris said: "We've had a great time, it's really brought the community out. You know it's a good event when you have to keep tapping people on the shoulder to get past."

Sarah Casey of Casey's Cakes in Lavenham on her stall inside St Peter's church Picture: MARK LANGFORD Sarah Casey of Casey's Cakes in Lavenham on her stall inside St Peter's church Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events, which organises Taste of Sudbury, said it had been a great success.

She said: "Because entry is free we don't know how many people have been through but we're pretty sure we've smashed the numbers.

Adam Read, left, and Kelly Read with daughters Grace and Ava, and Anita's parents Anita Clarke and Tim Clarke, all from Sudbury, enjoy the festival Picture: MARK LANGFORD Adam Read, left, and Kelly Read with daughters Grace and Ava, and Anita's parents Anita Clarke and Tim Clarke, all from Sudbury, enjoy the festival Picture: MARK LANGFORD

"It's been a fabulous day. It's always a good event in Sudbury and I think it is now a date in the diary for a great family day out."

Justine said Taste of Sudbury had four main sponsors - Hollowtrees Farm, Drage & Tozer opticians, Suffolk Hideaways and Ernest Doe Power - but with the increasing popularity of the event it was becoming harder to keep costs down and more would be needed.

Anyone interested in sponsoring next year can email Justine at Suffolk Market Events.

You may also want to watch: