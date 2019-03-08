Partly Cloudy

'Disheartening': Anger over shop break-ins

PUBLISHED: 11:19 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 27 June 2019

The British Heart Foundation shop in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The British Heart Foundation shop in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Shop workers have spoken of "upsetting" raids on their stores after burglars caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Starburger in North Street Sudbury was also targeted Picture: GOOGLE MAPSStarburger in North Street Sudbury was also targeted Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) shop, on Market Hill in Sudbury, was broken into around 2am on Sunday, June 23, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Fast-food restaurant Starburger, in nearby North Street, was also targeted overnight on Saturday.

Around £120 in cash was stolen along with some cigarettes.

The till was also smashed after the back door of the premises was forced.

Officers arrested a man in Waldingfield Road around 2.30am in connection with the BHF incident and he was taken to Bury St Edmunds Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has since been released under investigation.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the force is exploring the possibility that the two incidents are linked.

Tracey Linnette, area manager at the British Heart Foundation, said the incident has upset staff and volunteers at the popular charity shop.

You may also want to watch:

"The recent break-in at our shop has been really disheartening for the whole team," she said.

"It has caused a huge amount of damage to the shop and will cost thousands of pounds to repair, taking money away from the BHF's vital work.

"It was also a really upsetting situation for all the staff and volunteers.

"Slowly but surely our shop is getting back to normal and bouncing back from the event."

Mrs Linnette also praised the people of Sudbury for their kindness following the incident.

"I'd like to thank the Sudbury community on behalf of everyone at the shop for all their support since the break-in," she added.

"It's only because of our generous supporters that we are able to continue trading and funding life-saving heart research.

"We are always in need of items to fill our rails so please do keep us in mind in future if you are having a clear-out."

Musa Zorba, owner of Starburger, said: "I've been here 49 years and it has happened a couple of times but not in a very long time.

"It isn't the sort of thing you expect to happen in the town centre.

"I live upstairs but I didn't hear anything."

