Thousands turn up to Framlingham Country Show

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:57 PM August 22, 2021   
There was plenty of activities for the whole family at the show

There was plenty of activities for the whole family at the show - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Thousands of people turned up and battled the rain at the Framlingham Country show this weekend.

Visitors enjoyed the motorbike stunts, performances from the Equestrienne horseback stunt team and live music at the prestigious show in the grounds of Framlingham College - back after being cancelled last year due to Covid.

The Palmer family viewing the classic car display

The Palmer family viewing the classic car display - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

There were plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained over the two day event with rural crafters giving demonstrations on pottery, woodturning and speed chainsaw carving.

Over the course of the weekend there was also the Festival of Dogs with owners and their four-legged friends performing special displays plus dog first aid and dog agility.

William and Adam Pascow enjoying the Framlingham Country Show

William and Adam Pascow enjoying the Framlingham Country Show - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

There were also chickens, lambs, Shetland ponies and owls to see at the traditional event.

  Artist Ray West was at the show with his wonderful collection of artwork 

Artist Ray West was at the show with his wonderful collection of artwork - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Families were also able to watch a fun wrestling display at the show.

There was plenty of activities for the whole family at the show

There was plenty of activities for the whole family at the show - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Meanwhile, in the fantastic children's area there was a great Punch and Judy puppet show and plenty of other activities to keep the kids entertained for hours.

Families were able to enjoy a full day out at the festival that had so many things on offer

Families were able to enjoy a full day out at the festival that had so many things on offer - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

There were some complaints about traffic building in the town on Saturday morning.

