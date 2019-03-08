Three arrested after police chase ends with suspected stolen vehicle crash

The crash happened on Thurston Road in Great Barton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man and two teenagers were arrested after a police chase which began in Bury St Edmunds ended with a suspected stolen vehicle crashing into a bush.

Officers had reason to request a green Volkswagen to stop around 8.30pm on Thursday, March 28, near the Westley estate in the town.

The vehicle failed to stop and was then pursued by police to the A143 in Great Barton before hitting a bush near Thurston Road in the village.

A 21-year-old man from Cambridgeshire was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop when directed and theft of a motor vehicle.

He was taken to hospital for a medical assessment and has since been bailed to return to police by April 24.

Two teenage boys, a 17-year-old and 16-year-old, both from Bury St Edmunds, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Both have since been released from custody and will face no further action.