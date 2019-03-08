Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Three arrested after police chase ends with suspected stolen vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 14:47 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:47 01 April 2019

The crash happened on Thurston Road in Great Barton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The crash happened on Thurston Road in Great Barton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man and two teenagers were arrested after a police chase which began in Bury St Edmunds ended with a suspected stolen vehicle crashing into a bush.

Officers had reason to request a green Volkswagen to stop around 8.30pm on Thursday, March 28, near the Westley estate in the town.

The vehicle failed to stop and was then pursued by police to the A143 in Great Barton before hitting a bush near Thurston Road in the village.

A 21-year-old man from Cambridgeshire was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop when directed and theft of a motor vehicle.

He was taken to hospital for a medical assessment and has since been bailed to return to police by April 24.

Two teenage boys, a 17-year-old and 16-year-old, both from Bury St Edmunds, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Both have since been released from custody and will face no further action.

Most Read

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Soaring costs of Suffolk highways projects questioned after second major scheme axed

An aerial view of the Upper Orwell Crossings, which was scrapped after costs soared by around £43million. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

North Stander: Do Lambert and the players know something we, the fans, aren’t aware of?

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference following the 2-0 defeat by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Racism row sees teenage star ‘quit football’

Framlingham Town FC Picture: NICK MACNEILL

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Soaring costs of Suffolk highways projects questioned after second major scheme axed

An aerial view of the Upper Orwell Crossings, which was scrapped after costs soared by around £43million. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

North Stander: Do Lambert and the players know something we, the fans, aren’t aware of?

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference following the 2-0 defeat by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Racism row sees teenage star ‘quit football’

Framlingham Town FC Picture: NICK MACNEILL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Three arrested after police chase ends with suspected stolen vehicle crash

The crash happened on Thurston Road in Great Barton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Mean and ruthless’ conman jailed over £350,000 scam

Daniel Clelland, now of The Old Stables, Little Hallingbury, near Bishop’s Stortford and formerly of Mill Lane, Bradfield, Manningtree, has been jailed Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Two arrested after 110 wraps of suspected class A drugs seized at Newmarket house

Two have been arrested after a drugs raid in Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Andrews rides to a win double at Horseheath point-to-point

Jockey Jack Andrews enjoyed a win double at Horseheath. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

Ipswich men’s basketball side facing relegation after defeat

Ipswich coach John Ellis said his team haven't been consistent enough this season. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists