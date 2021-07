Published: 8:09 PM July 28, 2021

Three people have been arrested following the theft of a car and shop offences in Bury St Edmunds.

Police made the arrest last night, Tuesday, July 27, after a CCTV controller was able to guide officers to the car that was trying to escape.

Multiple items were were seized as well as a vehicle.

Enquiries are on going.