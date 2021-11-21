News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three arrested following assault in Newmarket

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 2:43 PM November 21, 2021
Suffolk Police stock images. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting two men in their twenties in New Cut, Newmarket - Credit: Archant

Three people have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault that took place last night in Newmarket. 

Police were called at 11.30pm by the Ambulance Service to reports that two men had sustained injuries following an assault. 

The incident occured in an alleyway in New Cut following a reported altercation between the victims, two men in their twenties, and the perpetrators. 

A police cordon was put in place. 

While the victims were taken to hospital, none of the injuries sustained are thought to be life changing. 

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, including two men, aged 62 and 18, and one woman, age 42.

They have been taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre, where they remain for questioning. 

In a statement, Suffolk police said: "This was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public."

Anyone with information relating to the attack has been asked to contact Bury St Edmunds police. 

Suffolk Constabulary
Newmarket News

