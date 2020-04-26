E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Three arrests after hundreds of cannabis plants seized in drug warrants

PUBLISHED: 16:14 26 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 26 April 2020

Three people were arrested following the execution of warrants at three addresses Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three people were arrested following the execution of warrants at three addresses Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three men were arrested after police executed warrants on three properties and seized hundreds of cannabis plants on Saturday.

Officers executed warrants in Conifer Close and Hawthorn Avenue, Colchester, and in Claremont Road, Wivenhoe.

Two men are charged with producing cannabis and have been remanded to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Monday, while a 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis was released under investigation.

In total, five warrants were executed in five days and seven arrests made following local concerns.

Last Tuesday, two men aged 21 and 24, and a woman, 21, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and remain under investigation after a warrant in Victoria Mews.

A warrant in Stanway the next day led to a man aged 23 being charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis. He is due at Chelmsford Crown Court on May 20.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Lowestoft teen found in Scotland less than one day after reported missing

Police have located a missing SufFolk teenager Picture: SIMON PARKER

