Three arrests after hundreds of cannabis plants seized in drug warrants

Three men were arrested after police executed warrants on three properties and seized hundreds of cannabis plants on Saturday.

Officers executed warrants in Conifer Close and Hawthorn Avenue, Colchester, and in Claremont Road, Wivenhoe.

Two men are charged with producing cannabis and have been remanded to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Monday, while a 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis was released under investigation.

In total, five warrants were executed in five days and seven arrests made following local concerns.

Last Tuesday, two men aged 21 and 24, and a woman, 21, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and remain under investigation after a warrant in Victoria Mews.

A warrant in Stanway the next day led to a man aged 23 being charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis. He is due at Chelmsford Crown Court on May 20.