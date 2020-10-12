E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Three arrested after allegedly making threats to hurt 20-year-old

PUBLISHED: 15:14 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 12 October 2020

Three men have been arrested following an incident in Haverhill, in Chester Court. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three men have been arrested in connection with an incident where a 20-year-old man was allegedly threatened by a group of people at an address in Haverhill.

The incident took place on Thursday, October 8 at some point between 7.30pm and 8.30pm and police are appealing for witnesses.

The victim, a 20-year-old male, reported that a group of around six people had turned up to an address on Chester Court, where he was staying, on two occasions, making threats causing him to believe he would be hurt.

The male was unhurt.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious at the time – this may have been recorded on private CCTV cameras or dashcam footage.

Police are also particularly interested in anyone who may have seen/heard the above males huddled around a silver vehicle parked at the end of Harrow Road in Haverhill.

Three males, aged 17, 19 and 24 have been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of public order offences and released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident should contact police quoting crime reference 37/58696/20.

