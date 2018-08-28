Snow

Three arrested after alleged nightclub stabbings in Clacton

PUBLISHED: 18:39 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:39 02 February 2019

Two men and a teenage boy have been arrested following several alleged stabbings at The Loft nightclub in Clacton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two men and a teenage boy have been arrested following several alleged stabbings at The Loft nightclub in Clacton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Three people have been arrested following several alleged stabbings at the Loft nightclub in Clacton in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called just after 1.30am on Saturday, February 2, and arrested two men, aged 22 and 18, and a 16-year-old boy in nearby Alton Road on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Three men were treated for injuries although they are not believed to be life-threatening or life changing.

A spokesman for Essex Police said they believe it was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information, or who may have been at The Loft last night, is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting incident number 83 of 02/02.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

