A12 blocked after crash involving three cars

PUBLISHED: 15:44 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:10 05 November 2020

The A12 is currently blocked near Halesworth Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A12 is currently blocked near Halesworth Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A12 is blocked following a crash at the junction with the A144 north of Darsham.

Emergency services were called to the incident at 2.40pm.

The A12 is currently blocked northbound and southbound at the Bramfield Road junction.

Two vehicle were directly involved in the crash; a Vauxhall Astra and a Ford Galaxy Ghia. A third vehicle, a Toyota Yaris, was also damaged.

One of the vehicles ended up in a ditch and the other in a layby.

There is traffic building in the area and drivers have been warned to avoid the area.

It’s not clear if any injuries have been sustained as a result of the crash at this time.

