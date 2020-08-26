E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Three men charged in connection with robbery of elderly woman

PUBLISHED: 19:32 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 19:32 26 August 2020

Three men have been charged with robbery following an incident in Cavendish in April. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Three men have been charged with robbery following an incident in Cavendish earlier this year when a woman in her 70s woke to find her home being searched.

The alleged incident happened in the early hours of Thursday, April 16, at a property in Nether Road.

Today (Wednesday, August 26) three men have been charged with robbery after previously being arrested as part of the investigation.

Steven Lawson, 43, of Frances Green, Chelmsford, Ashton Seymour, 46, of New Wanstead, Redbridge, and Anthony Cosgrove, 44, of Lodge Close, Chigwell, have been bailed to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday, August 28.

There have now been four men charged in connection with the incident.

Sammy Okat-Uma, of New North Road, Ilford, was charged the day after being arrested in Ilford on April 22.

He appeared before magistrates on April 24 and has been remanded in custody – next due to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, October 22.

