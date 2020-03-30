Breaking

Patient with no underlying health conditions dies at hospital from coronavirus

Colchester Hospital Picture: HOLLY HUME Archant

A patient who had no underlying health conditions is one of three people who have died at Colchester Hospital in the past 24 hours having contracted coronavirus.

The patient, who was in their early 80s, died at hospital having tested positive for COVID-19.

Two other patients who both had underlying health conditions, one in their 90s and on in their 70s, also died in Colchester.

Nick Hulme, Chief Executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust said: “We can confirm that sadly, three patients, one in their 90’s, and one in their 70’s both of whom had underlying health conditions, together with another patient in their early 80’s who did not have underlying health conditions, have passed away at Colchester Hospital.

“They had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

The news comes as the government confirmed that 180 people died across the UK in the past day, making the national total 1,408.

The number of coronavirus cases rose by 2,619 to 22,141, up from 19,522 cases on Sunday.

Despite the official daily figures it is widely accepted that there are more unconfirmed cases across the country.

In Suffolk, 100 people have now tested positive for coronavirus, up 13 from Sunday.

In Essex, the number of confirmed cases has now increased by 57, up to 301.

The total number of cases in the East of England increased by 200, up from 1,139 to 1,339.