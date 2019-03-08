Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Four arrested after break-in at Boots sparks police chase

PUBLISHED: 12:19 06 May 2019

Three people from Luton and a man of no fixed address have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a Boots Pharmacy in West Mersea Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three people from Luton and a man of no fixed address have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a Boots Pharmacy in West Mersea Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Four people have been arrested in connection with a burglary at Boots Pharmacy in West Mersea following a police chase through Colchester.

Police were called to reports of a break-in at Boots in Bardfield Road at 1.30am on Monday, May 6.

Officers have since arrested two men and a woman from Luton, and another man of no fixed address – in connection with the incident.

Perfume and electrical items were stolen from inside the pharmacy, police said.

You may also want to watch:

Police then pursued a vehicle and attempted to stop it before it crashed in Mulberry Avenue in Colchester at around 2am.

A spokesman said: “There were no reported injuries and we arrested two men and a woman, from Luton, and a man, of no fixed address, on suspicion of burglary.

“One of the men was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop.”

All four remain in custody for questioning.

Those with information about the incident should contact Colchester police station on 101, quoting reference 42/70541/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Banner containing The Smiths lyrics rather fitting as Town end season of angst on a defiant note

A show of support from Town fans ahead of the Ipswich Town v Leeds United game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Banner containing The Smiths lyrics rather fitting as Town end season of angst on a defiant note

A show of support from Town fans ahead of the Ipswich Town v Leeds United game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Four arrested after break-in at Boots sparks police chase

Three people from Luton and a man of no fixed address have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a Boots Pharmacy in West Mersea Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Exclusion orders helping to deal with anti-social behaviour, say police

Police can issue community protection notices as a way of tackling anti-social behaviour Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Should young people be protesting about climate change?

Elsie, Annie and Betsy Neil with their signs at a climate change protest in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists