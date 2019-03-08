Four arrested after break-in at Boots sparks police chase

Three people from Luton and a man of no fixed address have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a Boots Pharmacy in West Mersea Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Four people have been arrested in connection with a burglary at Boots Pharmacy in West Mersea following a police chase through Colchester.

Police were called to reports of a break-in at Boots in Bardfield Road at 1.30am on Monday, May 6.

Officers have since arrested two men and a woman from Luton, and another man of no fixed address – in connection with the incident.

Perfume and electrical items were stolen from inside the pharmacy, police said.

Police then pursued a vehicle and attempted to stop it before it crashed in Mulberry Avenue in Colchester at around 2am.

A spokesman said: “There were no reported injuries and we arrested two men and a woman, from Luton, and a man, of no fixed address, on suspicion of burglary.

“One of the men was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop.”

All four remain in custody for questioning.

Those with information about the incident should contact Colchester police station on 101, quoting reference 42/70541/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.