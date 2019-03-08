E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Three guilty of attempted murder after man stabbed

PUBLISHED: 11:14 22 October 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Two men and a teenage boy have been found guilty of attempted murder after a man was lured into an ambush and stabbed.

The victim, aged in his 40s, ran for his life after suffering multiple injuries in Mandeville Road, Marks Tey, shortly before 10.30pm on October 31 last year.

Donald Adu, 25, of Howard Road, Stoke Newington, London, Calvin Armstrong, 22, of Westbury Road, Barking, and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, all denied attempted murder but were found guilty at Ipswich Crown Court.

They will be sentenced there on Friday November 29.

The court heard how the victim received a phone call on the night he was attacked by a number he didn't recognise.

The caller, who identified himself as 'Rico', claimed to be a friend of someone he indicated the victim knew and asked to meet him.

The victim told officers he decided to go and meet 'Rico' as he wanted to find out how he got his number.

When he arrived in Mandeville Road he approached three men and started a conversation with one of them, later identified as Adu, before being stabbed in the back.

He fled and banged on the door of a nearby property but was chased by the group and stabbed several more times.

You may also want to watch:

The group then drove off in a VW Passat and people inside the address assisted the victim and called the emergency services.

CCTV footage showed the Passat in Mandeville Road and the three men walking down an alley, followed by the victim a short time later.

It then showed the victim running away followed by the men, who had knives.

DNA from a cigarette butt found at the scene was also linked back to Adu.

Detective Constable Mike Heslegrave, from Colchester CID, said: "This was a frenzied and sustained attack that could have had fatal consequences.

"The victim sustained serious, life-changing injuries. Local residents came to his aid at the time and their intervention could have been the difference.

"The three who carried out the attack are dangerous individuals who now face time behind bars.

"Essex will be a safer place with them there."

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Appeal over conviction for hunt saboteur assault in ‘fight over dead fox’

Archibald Clifton-Brown on the way to Ipswich Crown Court in March Picture: ARCHANT

Where are Suffolk’s inadequate and outstanding schools?

Debenham High School is one of Suffolk's oustanding schools. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Urgent repair plans lodged for historic Grade II Listed Ipswich County Hall

The former County Hall in Ipswich is being eyed for flats. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Can you help find the owners of this stray Staffie?

An appeal has gone out to help trace the owners of a stray Staffie dog found near to Old Nelson Street in Lowestoft on Tuesday, October 22. Picture: Lowestoft Police

Kesgrave ultra-marathon adds fun run to the event

The Kesgrave Kruisers are a running club for everyone of any ability and are thrilled to be part of the new fun run Picture: KESGRAVE KRUISERS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists