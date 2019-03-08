Three guilty of attempted murder after man stabbed

Two men and a teenage boy have been found guilty of attempted murder after a man was lured into an ambush and stabbed.

The victim, aged in his 40s, ran for his life after suffering multiple injuries in Mandeville Road, Marks Tey, shortly before 10.30pm on October 31 last year.

Donald Adu, 25, of Howard Road, Stoke Newington, London, Calvin Armstrong, 22, of Westbury Road, Barking, and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, all denied attempted murder but were found guilty at Ipswich Crown Court.

They will be sentenced there on Friday November 29.

The court heard how the victim received a phone call on the night he was attacked by a number he didn't recognise.

The caller, who identified himself as 'Rico', claimed to be a friend of someone he indicated the victim knew and asked to meet him.

The victim told officers he decided to go and meet 'Rico' as he wanted to find out how he got his number.

When he arrived in Mandeville Road he approached three men and started a conversation with one of them, later identified as Adu, before being stabbed in the back.

He fled and banged on the door of a nearby property but was chased by the group and stabbed several more times.

The group then drove off in a VW Passat and people inside the address assisted the victim and called the emergency services.

CCTV footage showed the Passat in Mandeville Road and the three men walking down an alley, followed by the victim a short time later.

It then showed the victim running away followed by the men, who had knives.

DNA from a cigarette butt found at the scene was also linked back to Adu.

Detective Constable Mike Heslegrave, from Colchester CID, said: "This was a frenzied and sustained attack that could have had fatal consequences.

"The victim sustained serious, life-changing injuries. Local residents came to his aid at the time and their intervention could have been the difference.

"The three who carried out the attack are dangerous individuals who now face time behind bars.

"Essex will be a safer place with them there."