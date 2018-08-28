Three arrested after reports of a ‘firearm’ in car near Great Bromley

Three men have been arrested following the incident in Frating Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Three men have been arrested by Essex Police following reports that a weapon, thought to be a firearm, was seen in a black Ford Focus in Frating on Wednesday.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called at 3.25pm after a weapon, believed by the victim to be a firearm, was seen in the black vehicle at the traffic lights of Great Bromley and Frating.

“Armed officers then attended an address in Great Bromley and arrested three men on suspicion of various offences.”

An 18-year-old from Great Bromley and a 25-year-old from Colchester were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs, possession of a firearm and threatening to commit criminal damage.

Another man, 20, from Lawford was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

All three remain in custody while police enquiries continue.

Officers are looking to speak to anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage. Anyone who has further information about the incident should call Clacton CID on 101 quoting incident 703 of 14/11.