Meet three little pigs - the latest arrivals at Colchester Zoo

PUBLISHED: 11:30 20 January 2020

Three Oxford Sandy and Black piglets have moved in at Colchester Zoo Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Colchester Zoo

These three little pigs are the latest arrivals at Colchester Zoo - and are settling in well to their new home.

The three Oxford Sandy and Black piglets, who are three months old, have moved into the Familiar Friends farm area, where they look set to be favourites with children.

As yet the lovable trio don't have names - so zoo staff are busy deciding what to call them.

They are members of one of the oldest pig breeds, which is also known as the "Plum Pudding" or "Oxford Forest" pig and has been around for up to 300 years. The pigs are classed as "at risk" by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust, with only around 300 of them in the UK.

They are hardy and well suited to living outdoors, with their colouring helping to protect them from the sun. They eat leaves, fruit, vegetables and hay.

The new piglets are taking the place of the zoo's Kune Kune pig, Wellington, which has moved on to a new home at another collection.

Colchester Zoo said on Facebook: "The piglets, one male and two females, are settling into their new home. It won't be long before they grow in size and confidence!"

