Three more patients test positive for coronavirus in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 18:55 22 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:08 22 March 2020

18 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Three more patients have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Suffolk, bringing the total to 18.

The data, released by the Public Health England today, March 21, show that the number in Suffolk has risen by three, up from 15.

Despite the official daily figures it is widely accepted that there are more unconfirmed cases across the region and the country.

In Essex, the number of confirmed cases has now increased by eight, up to 53.

The total number of cases in the East of England increased by nearly a quarter, up from 221 to 274.

It is not known who the people are or where they are being treated at this time.

The total number of deaths in the UK rose to 281 today, with the Department of Health and Social Care announcing that 48 people in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have died due to the virus in the past 24 hours.

Latest data shows that the number of people with the disease in the UK now stands at 5,683.

One person has sadly died in Essex while receiving treatment at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

