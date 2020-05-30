E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Three more coronavirus-related deaths in Suffolk – including the first at Felixstowe Hospital

PUBLISHED: 14:51 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 30 May 2020

More people have died in Suffolk hospitals after testing positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More people have died in Suffolk hospitals after testing positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Lucy Brown

Three new coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed at Suffolk hospitals.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, confirmed the deaths of three more patients today.

MORE: Jeremy Bamber launches new appeal to clear his name over White House Farm murders

Two patients in their 70s died who had underlying health conditions died at Ipswich Hospital.

You may also want to watch:

One patient in their 90s, also with underlying conditions, died at Felixstowe Hospital.

All three had tested positive for Covid-19.

Find all of our coronavirus coverage here.

No deaths were reported at Colchester or West Suffolk hospitals.

Keep up-to-date with the latest news on coronavirus in Suffolk by joining our Facebook group or subscribing to our daily podcast and newsletter.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

Watch out for SpaceX rocket in the skies tonight

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Florida at 9.33pm UK time Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Giant 40ft fin whale washes up on beach

A dead whale, measuring 40ft, has washed up on Clacton beach this morning. Picture: KEVIN JAY

Most Read

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

Watch out for SpaceX rocket in the skies tonight

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Florida at 9.33pm UK time Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Giant 40ft fin whale washes up on beach

A dead whale, measuring 40ft, has washed up on Clacton beach this morning. Picture: KEVIN JAY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WATCH: Removal of whale washed up on Clacton beach begins

The 40ft whale washed up on Clacton beach on Friday and is being removed. Picture: BIG BLUE OCEAN CLEANUP

Police to help continue mammoth task of moving washed up whale on Clacton beach

The operation to move the carcass of a 40ft whale in Clacton is set to continue today Picture: KEVIN JAY

Three more coronavirus-related deaths in Suffolk – including the first at Felixstowe Hospital

More people have died in Suffolk hospitals after testing positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nostalgia: Looking back at cross country runs in Suffolk over trhe decades

Cross country taking place on Chantry Park - do you know which year? Picture: ARCHANT

Jailed this week: A drug dealer and a man who said he would ‘bite’ police after claiming he had Covid-19

From left, Dermot Ryan, Troyhan Coleman and Darrell Lambert, who have all been jailed Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24