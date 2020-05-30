Three more coronavirus-related deaths in Suffolk – including the first at Felixstowe Hospital

Three new coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed at Suffolk hospitals.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, confirmed the deaths of three more patients today.

Two patients in their 70s died who had underlying health conditions died at Ipswich Hospital.

One patient in their 90s, also with underlying conditions, died at Felixstowe Hospital.

All three had tested positive for Covid-19.

No deaths were reported at Colchester or West Suffolk hospitals.

