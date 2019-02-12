More PCSOs join the fight against crime and anti-social behaviour

PCSOs Dean Athawes, Harrison Defreitas and Michael Kearley will look to deal with anti-social behaviour and crime in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Three new police community support officer’s (PCSOs) will be patrolling the streets of Colchester to help deal with the rising problem of anti-social behaviour and crime.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

PCSOs Dean Athawes, Harrison Defreitas and Michael Kearley are the newest recruits to join the new Team Ten - a dedicated team consisting of a PC, four PCSOs, four Specials and an anti-social behaviour officer.

Colchester Borough Council have provided funding for the four PCSOs as part of their Town Centre Action Plan .

The action plan sees the council and Essex Police join forces to crack down on anti-social behaviour in the town - with a £240,000 investment from Colchester Borough Council to help deliver the project.

Sergeant Martin Willsher, of Colchester’s Community Policing Team, said: “It’s fantastic to have Dean, Harrison and Michael joining the Town Centre Action Plan.

“We have already seen some significant results since the approval of the plan and I look forward to achieving further successes by working alongside our partners to increase visibility and reassurance within the town centre.”

The addition of the new PCSOs comes as part of the council’s £2 million strategic programme to spruce up the town and help make Colchester more appealing to shoppers.

Cllr Mike Lilley, Portfolio Holder for Planning, Public Safety and Licensing, said: “I’m very pleased to welcome the new members of Team Ten.

“It’s tremendous to have been able to invest significant new money into a dedicated resource that will enable us to drastically step up the action to deal with the crime and antisocial behaviour that has been blighting our town.

“This strong partnership with Essex Police will equip us with the skills and resources to make our Town Centre even safer and ensure it remains a welcoming and attractive place for everyone.”