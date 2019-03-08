Partly Cloudy

Huge fight breaks out at country club

PUBLISHED: 14:12 18 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:12 18 May 2019

Police were called to the Three Rivers Golf and Country Club to reports of a large fight Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police fear several people are injured after a large fight broke out at the Three Rivers Golf and Country Club in Cold Norton, Essex.

Officers received multiple calls reporting there had been a fight at a private function at around 1.15am today.

Detectives believe there may have been a number of people injured, but at this stage no victims have come forward.

Several people left the area before officers arrived, police believe, and they want to trace these people to find out what happened, and make sure they are okay.

Those who saw or heard anything, have CCTV or dash cam footage - particularly of people leaving the area at that time - should call Essex Police on 101.

Callers should quote incident number 63 of May 18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Are you smarter than an 11-year-old? Take our SATs quiz

School pupils in Suffolk and north Essex have been taking their SATs exams this week Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

