Huge fight breaks out at country club

Police were called to the Three Rivers Golf and Country Club to reports of a large fight

Police fear several people are injured after a large fight broke out at the Three Rivers Golf and Country Club in Cold Norton, Essex.

Officers received multiple calls reporting there had been a fight at a private function at around 1.15am today.

Detectives believe there may have been a number of people injured, but at this stage no victims have come forward.

Several people left the area before officers arrived, police believe, and they want to trace these people to find out what happened, and make sure they are okay.

Those who saw or heard anything, have CCTV or dash cam footage - particularly of people leaving the area at that time - should call Essex Police on 101.

Callers should quote incident number 63 of May 18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.