Paperless council tax billing for three Suffolk councils

Babergh, Mid Suffolk and Ipswich councils are encouraging people to go paperless for their council tax bills by planting more trees. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO Archant

A tree-planting campaign will begin across three Suffolk districts in a bid to encourage council taxpayers to go paperless with their bills.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich, Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils are allocating spaces for tree planting across their districts for the scheme, in which they are telling homes "make this your last paper bill - reduce waste and see more trees planted".

You may also want to watch:

Jan Osborne, chairwoman of the Shared Revenue Partnership Committee, said: "This initiative is a wonderful way for all of our residents to reduce their paper footprint and see increased tree coverage in our patch.

"The benefits of planting trees and their impact on our environment are well known and this initiative plays a key part in Suffolk authorities' ambition to become carbon neutral by 2030."

More details are to be shared in due course, with homes able to go paperless online for Ipswich here, and here for Babergh and Mid Suffolk.