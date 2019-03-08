Three teenagers arrested after man stabbed in car park

A man was stabbed while sitting in a vehicle at a car park close to Lidl supermarket in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

Three teenage boys have been arrested after a man was stabbed while sitting in his car in Haverhill.

The assault happened at around 7.20pm yesterday evening, Sunday March 24, in a car park next to Lidl in Ehringhausen Way.

According to a police spokesman, the 18-year-old victim was stabbed a number of times in his upper arm and leg while sitting in a parked car.

He was rushed to hospital for treatment for his injuries but has since been discharged.

Three teenage boys from Haverhill - aged 17, 15 and 13, were arrested - on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm around 45 minutes after the incident happened.

They were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where they remain for questioning.

Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist officers in the investigation are asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 16731/19.