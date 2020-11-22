Three-tier coronavirus restrictions set to be strengthened when lockdown ends

Harsher Covid-19 three-tier measures are set to be introduced when the lockdown ends Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

The three-tier Covid restriction system is set to be strengthened when lockdown is lifted - but it is yet to be decided what measures will be imposed in Suffolk.

Prime minister Boris Johnson is set to address MPs on Monday Picture: VICTORIA JONES/PA Prime minister Boris Johnson is set to address MPs on Monday Picture: VICTORIA JONES/PA

Prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to outline the government’s plan to lift England out of lockdown to parliament on Monday.

Mr Johnson will also reveal details about how families will be able to see each other at Christmas.

Several families could be allowed to join a bubble and mix between December 22 and 28, it has been reported.

However, national reports say more areas of the country with the highest Covid-19 infection rates will be placed under stricter measures than before the lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

Suffolk was in Tier 1 prior to the lockdown, while Essex was in Tier 2.

In a government briefing on Friday, health secretary Matt Hancock said it was “still too early to tell” if the lockdown would be lifted as planned on December 2 and said a decision was yet to be made.

West Suffolk currently has the lowest infection rate in the country with 58.1 cases per 100,000 in the week to November 16. Mid Suffolk is only slightly higher at 58.7.

However, Babergh is particularly high following outbreaks at care homes, at Hadleigh High School and in the wider community. The rate to November 16 was 141.3 per 100,000, although this has fallen from 156.5 the previous week.

The average infection rate across England is 255.3 per 100,000.

Hull has the highest infection rate with 699.4 cases per 100,000.

