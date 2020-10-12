E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Explained: What is the new three-tier lockdown system?

PUBLISHED: 18:57 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 20:03 12 October 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new three-tier system on Monday Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS/PA WIRE

Suffolk is currently “medium” on the three-tier lockdown system – but what does each tier mean?

The new three-tier system is hoped to simplify restrictions, which are applied on a regional basis.

Those areas at a “medium” alert level – the lowest tier – will see all current restrictions continued, including the rule of six and 10pm curfew.

Areas which were already subject to further restrictions – such as Leicester – have been put on the “high” level, which means additional restrictions preventing the mixing of different households indoors will be enforced.

The highest level, “very high”, will additionally see household mixing outdoors also banned – while pubs and bars will be forced to closed. The Liverpool city area will be placed under this category from Wednesday.

Areas at “very high” will be able to implement further measures, with Liverpool closing leisure centres, gyms, betting shops and casinos.

