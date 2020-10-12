Poll

What do you think of new three-tier lockdown? Vote in our poll

Residents in Suffolk have been asked to "pull together" to reverse the current rise in coronavirus cases (stock image) Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Prime minister Boris Johnson has announced his plans for a new three-tier lockdown system – but what do you make of them?

Under the new system, lockdowns will be implemented through three tiers – with areas experiencing high infection rates put under tight restrictions.

The “medium” alert level will cover most of the country and consist of the existing national measures – including the rule of six and 10pm hospitality curfew – while the “high” level will see all mixing of households indoors banned – not including support bubbles.

Most areas currently under restrictions will be placed under this level.

The “very high” alert level will cover areas where transmission rates are rising rapidly and where there is a threat to NHS capacity.

In these areas, pubs and bars will be forced to close, while meeting in private gardens will also be banned.

The system has been implemented in the hopes of avoiding another national lockdown.

A postcode search service on the government website will show the alert level in your area, while the NHS Coronavirus App will do so too.

Current national R (reproduction) Rate is said to stand between 1.2 to 1.5 – meaning on average every 10 people infected will pass the virus on to between 12 and 15 others.