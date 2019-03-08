E-edition Read the EADT online edition
WATCH: Adorable tiger cub trio are named - and go exploring

PUBLISHED: 11:30 09 August 2019

Three tiger cubs at Colchester Zoo have been named after a public vote Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Three tiger cubs at Colchester Zoo have been named after a public vote Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

COLCHESTER ZOO

Three super-cute rare tiger cubs have now been named, following a vote by visitors to Colchester Zoo.

The winning names for the adorable trio are Mischa, Pasha and Tatána.

The zoo said on Facebook: "A huge thank you to all our visitors who helped to decide the names with donations that raised over £1,200 for our charity Action for the Wild!

"This is a fantastic total which will help tiger conservation projects in the wild." The money will go to support the charity's Amur tiger conservation project, Wildlife Vets International.

Keepers chose a selection of names, and visitors voted for their favourite by offering a donation for the name of their choice. The three names raising the most money were chosen.

All the names originate from Russia, because Amur tigers are from the far-east of the country, along the border with China.

The larger male cub has been named Mischa, which means "lord like", and the smaller is called Pasha, which means "small and humble." Their sister has been called Tatána, meaning "father's daughter."

The cubs were born on June 14 after tigers Taiga and Igor were bred earlier in the year - making it the first time in Colchester Zoo's history that tigers have successfully been raised there.

They took their first steps outside in the smaller of the tigers' two outdoor areas on July 27, with Mischa being the cub to venture out first. After their first day of exploring, the zoo's animal care team said the cubs slept for most of the next day, exhausted from their big day out.

READ MORE - Get a sneak peek of these cuddly young pandas

