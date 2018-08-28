Road blocked after lorry crash in west Suffolk

The crash happened on Waldingfield Road in Acton, near Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A car and lorry collided before ploughing into a stationary vehicle on a residential street in Acton.

Police were called just before 2pm on Monday afternoon to reports of a three vehicle collision on Waldingfield Road in Acton, near Sudbury.

It is thought that a Honda Jazz and lorry collided before crashing into a stationary BMW 320.

The ambulance service was called to the scene, but there are not believed to be any serious injuries.

Motorists are warned that the road is currently blocked in both directions.