Three-year-old raises £2,500 for mum with rare cancer

A three-year-old from Hadleigh has raised £2,500 for "people who are poorly like mummy" by vowing to run a marathon throughout October.

Starting his challenge on October 1, Mitchell Cuncannon is running 26.2 miles in honour of his mum Tina Russo, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer earlier this year.

Despite the fact that he has only just started his challenge, Mitchell has already raised five times his original target.

The GoFundMe page now stands at just above £2,500 and Mitchell's family is hoping to increase this number throughout the month.

"He was so excited to get started," said his mum Tina.

"We've now got some routes planned so he's going to be popping into all his favourite places, including Hadleigh park, the butchers and his Turkish barber."

While some of his motivations include the promise of ice cream and a visit to Peppa Pig World, Tina said: "Mitchell definitely understands that he's raising money for people who are poorly like mummy."

Over the weekend, Mitchell ran alongside his "auntie Nik Nik" – Nikki Vince – who initially suggested the unique way to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness month in October.

On Monday and Tuesday, around fifteen members of his play group at Hadleigh Parkside will be joining in the challenge too.

Tina said that a number of groups had been "incredibly kind" in supporting Mitchell, including large donations from Hadleigh Parkside and Mitchell's mum, dad and aunt's workplaces – Recom Surfacing, Mersea Homes and SEH Ipswich.

"I don't think he'd actually understand how much has been raised unless he sees the money, but he definitely knows what a good thing he's doing," said Tina.

Mitchell will be completing the run in instalments alongside members of his family throughout the month of October.

He hopes people who recognise him running in his pink t-shirt will beep their car horns and cheer him on.

Tina added: "Thank you to everyone who has donated so far, it means so so much.

"No matter how small or big the donation is, it definitely makes a difference."