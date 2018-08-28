Nostalgia

George Burley taking part in a sports fashion show in this week’s Throwback Thursday from 1982

Gathering round the bonfire on Belmont Road Picture: IVAN SMITH

Our Throwback Thursday feature returns once again - and this week we look back to November 1982 and what was going on in and around Ipswich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Busy evening on Belmont Road to see the bonfire Picture: IVAN SMITH Busy evening on Belmont Road to see the bonfire Picture: IVAN SMITH

We kick things off this week in Belmont Road, where plenty of members of the public were getting into the Guy Fawkes night spirit by having a giant bonfire.

Members of the public lined the route of the half marathon Picture: DAVID KINDRED Members of the public lined the route of the half marathon Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Ipswich roads were mainly blocked off one day during the month as athletes ran a half-marathon in and around the town, with all the streets lined with onlookers cheering on the runners.

Patrons at the Hare and Hounds pub enjoying a pool marathon for charity Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Patrons at the Hare and Hounds pub enjoying a pool marathon for charity Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

At the Hare and Hounds, there was a different kind of marathon as they hosted a pool playing marathon to raise money for charity.

People taking horse riding lessons in Christchurch Park Picture: ARCHANT People taking horse riding lessons in Christchurch Park Picture: ARCHANT

For those that are fond of horses, members of the public got a chance to learn how to ride and take lessons around Christchurch Park.

Ipswich Town star George Burley backstage of the Sports Fashion Show in 1982 Ipswich Town star George Burley backstage of the Sports Fashion Show in 1982

At the Corn Exchange, Ipswich Town legend George Burley was involved in a sports fashion show.

Work on the Orwell Bridge gradually getting close to completion Picture: DAVID KINDRED Work on the Orwell Bridge gradually getting close to completion Picture: DAVID KINDRED

And finally the Orwell Bridge was entering its final stages of construction.