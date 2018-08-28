George Burley taking part in a sports fashion show in this week’s Throwback Thursday from 1982
PUBLISHED: 11:19 15 November 2018
Our Throwback Thursday feature returns once again - and this week we look back to November 1982 and what was going on in and around Ipswich.
We kick things off this week in Belmont Road, where plenty of members of the public were getting into the Guy Fawkes night spirit by having a giant bonfire.
Ipswich roads were mainly blocked off one day during the month as athletes ran a half-marathon in and around the town, with all the streets lined with onlookers cheering on the runners.
At the Hare and Hounds, there was a different kind of marathon as they hosted a pool playing marathon to raise money for charity.
For those that are fond of horses, members of the public got a chance to learn how to ride and take lessons around Christchurch Park.
At the Corn Exchange, Ipswich Town legend George Burley was involved in a sports fashion show.
And finally the Orwell Bridge was entering its final stages of construction.